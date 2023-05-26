Brewers offense silent in 5-0 loss to Giants

Box Score

The Brewers continued working through a list of replacement starters on Thursday night with the first start of Julio Teheran, who had just recently signed with the team. Teheran debuted and was strong, but the offense provided no support as the Brewers were shut out by the Giants 5-0.

In his first start with the team, Teheran gave them some great innings. He pitched five innings and allowed just one run. That run came in the fifth inning, when the Giants got a run in with two singles and a stolen base. Teheran only gave up four singles and one walk in total. He also added on five strikeouts.

Unfortunately, the Brewers offense did not help him at all. The offense managed just four hits and two walks in the game, and Christian Yelich was the lone Brewer to reach base twice (a hit and a walk). They were also 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.

The bullpen kept the game close until the eighth inning. Hoby Milner and Trevor Megill combined to get through the sixth and seventh scoreless, and Tyson Miller took the eighth. However, Miller gave up a home run, two doubles, a single, and hit a batter with a pitch that inning. He came back out for the ninth and allowed just a single to Michael Conforto, who had a four-hit night and equaled the Brewers total hits by himself.

The four-game series continues tomorrow night against the Giants. The Brewers will send out Freddy Peralta and the Giants will start Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:10 PM.