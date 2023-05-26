Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Ethan Small, Robert Gasser split vote among fans looking for pitching help

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans which pitcher the Brewers should call up from AAA Nashville amid a series of injuries to the team’s starting rotation, including Brandon Woodruff, Eric Lauer, and Wade Miley.

The results showed a pretty even split among three pitchers — Ethan Small received 34% of the vote, followed by Robert Gasser at 33% and Janson Junk at 23%. Caleb Boushley made up the rear at 10% of the vote.

Small is the only pitcher of the four to primarily pitch out of the bullpen this season, albeit as a multi-inning reliever. After starting a career-high 21 games with the Sounds last season, he’s made 12 bullpen appearances for the team this year, totaling 19 1⁄ 3 innings and a 2.33 ERA. In two starts with the big-league team last year, Small allowed five runs over 6 1⁄ 3 innings for a 7.11 ERA.

Gasser, a lefty like Small, has struggled to a 5.36 ERA with the Sounds this season, including a seven-run outing (five earned) in a loss to the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night. He’s ranked as Milwaukee’s No. 7 prospect.

Junk made one start with the big-league team back in April, allowing five runs (four earned) over 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He’s had much more success with the Sounds, totaling a 3.79 ERA over 40 1⁄ 3 innings, including two runs allowed over 5 1⁄ 3 innings against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night.

A Wisconsin native and UW-La Crosse alumni, Boushley has pitched to a solid 4.50 ERA over 10 starts this season with Nashville, although he’s been especially good in May, with a 3.32 ERA over four starts (19 innings).

After the team added veteran pitcher Julio Teheran earlier in the week to help support the pitching staff, it’s unclear if the Brewers will look to the minors for additional help in the rotation in the next few days, although it seems inevitable that at least one of these minor leaguers will make their way to the big-league team this season.

