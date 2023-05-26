 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #51: Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-25)

Brewers look to bounce back with a win behind Freddy Peralta

By Jack Stern
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After the Giants shut them out last night in a 5-0 loss, the Brewers look to even the series with Freddy Peralta on the mound.

With left-hander Alex Wood starting for San Francisco, Craig Counsell once again shakes up his lineup in an attempt to get his team going against southpaws. Darin Ruf leads off, Christian Yelich hits cleanup, and Owen Miller and Mike Brosseau get starts.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.

Lineups

