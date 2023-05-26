Game Thread #51: Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-25)

After the Giants shut them out last night in a 5-0 loss, the Brewers look to even the series with Freddy Peralta on the mound.

With left-hander Alex Wood starting for San Francisco, Craig Counsell once again shakes up his lineup in an attempt to get his team going against southpaws. Darin Ruf leads off, Christian Yelich hits cleanup, and Owen Miller and Mike Brosseau get starts.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.

Lineups