Willy Adames struck by foul ball, Brewers pummeled by Giants 15-1

The Brewers suffered a forgettable 15-1 loss to the Giants on Friday, but all eyes are on shortstop Willy Adames, who left the game after being struck by a foul ball.

In the bottom of the second inning, Brian Anderson lined a foul ball into the Brewers’ dugout. The ball appeared to strike Adames in the head area.

Teammates gathered around the shortstop as athletic trainers attended to him. After a few minutes, Adames walked to the clubhouse under his own power.

A visibly shaken Anderson finished his at-bat by grounding out to shortstop and immediately followed Adames into the clubhouse.

Sophia Minnaert relayed an update from General Manager Matt Arnold that Adames left the stadium for further testing.

Willy Adames has left the stadium for more testing and evaluation after being hit by a foul ball in the second inning, Brewers said. — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) May 27, 2023

The score was 3-1 Giants at the time of Adames’ departure.

The Brewers had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning but squandered an opportunity for a big inning. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Christian Yelich grounded into a double play to plate the run.

San Francisco answered against Freddy Peralta with a three-run top of the second. Mitch Haniger hit a two-run home run, and Patrick Bailey delivered an RBI single.

Things went from bad to worse after Adames’ injury. The Brewers committed two errors in a seven-run third inning that saw the Giants expand their lead to 10-1.

A three-run home run by Brett Wisely marked the end of Peralta’s night. In 2 1⁄ 3 innings, he was charged with 10 runs, five of which were earned. Peralta allowed eight hits and two home runs, struck out four, and walked one.

Elvis Peguero took over and soaked up 2 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Ethan Small was next, gutting through three innings while allowing five runs to push the score to 15-1. Small allowed nine hits and struck out five.

Mike Brosseau handled the final inning in his third pitching appearance within the last two weeks. He retired three Giants hitters in order for a scoreless frame.

The Brewers will look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon with Corbin Burnes on the mound, but all eyes are on Adames’ well-being. Further updates on his status will be posted as they become available.

Update: Craig Counsell told reporters after the game that Adames remained alert and responsive throughout the ordeal and avoided fractures. He will stay hospitalized overnight for observation but is expected to be released tomorrow. The Brewers will place Adames on the concussion injured list.