Brewers make flurry of roster moves ahead of Saturday’s matinee

The Brewers announced a series of roster moves Saturday morning, including more changes to the team’s bullpen and an IL stint for Willy Adames.

SS Willy Adames placed on the 7-day concussion list.



INF Andruw Monasterio selected from Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Jake Cousins recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



LHP Ethan Small optioned to Triple-A Nashville.



LHP Alex Claudio designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/dsHqHRhhzH — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 27, 2023

Adames, who was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Brian Anderson on Friday night, heads to the injured list with a concussion for at least a week. His injury forced the team to call up infielder Andruw Monasterio, who is set to make his major league debut in the interim.

Monasterio, who has played in the minors with the Cubs, Nationals, Guardians, and Brewers, is 25 and primarily plays across the infield as a second baseman, shortstop, and third baseman. In 42 games with the Sounds this season, he’s slashing .271/.410/.400 with 38 hits, four homers, 19 RBIs, 32 walks, and 11 stolen bases.

To make room for Monasterio on the team’s 40-man roster, Milwaukee has designated lefty reliever Alex Claudio for assignment. Claudio appeared in one game with the Brewers this season, pitching just one-third of an inning. He’s pitched to a 2.63 ERA over 16 appearances with the Sounds this season.

Jake Cousins and Ethan Small will swap places as the Brewers continuing to rotate through bullpen arms. Cousins was with the big-league team just a few days ago and returns without making an appearance for the Sounds. He’s got a 3.24 ERA over 8 1⁄ 3 big-league innings this season.

Small, who was called up on Friday, was used for three innings in Friday’s blowout loss, allowing five runs. He’ll head back to Nashville, where he’s had a strong 2.33 ERA over 12 appearances this season.