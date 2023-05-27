Game Thread #52: Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-25)

The Brewers return to action Saturday afternoon as the team looks to avoid losing three straight at the hands of the Giants. With Willy Adames added to the injured list, Craig Counsell goes with an infield of Rowdy Tellez, Owen Miller, Brice Turang, and Brian Anderson. Christian Yelich leads off and starts in left with Jesse Winker at designated hitter. Victor Caratini will call pitches for Corbin Burnes.