 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #52: Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-25)

Brewers look to bounce back from Friday night’s blowout loss

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
Syndication: PackersNews MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Brewers return to action Saturday afternoon as the team looks to avoid losing three straight at the hands of the Giants. With Willy Adames added to the injured list, Craig Counsell goes with an infield of Rowdy Tellez, Owen Miller, Brice Turang, and Brian Anderson. Christian Yelich leads off and starts in left with Jesse Winker at designated hitter. Victor Caratini will call pitches for Corbin Burnes.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...