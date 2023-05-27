Game Thread #52: Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-25)

The Brewers return to action Saturday afternoon as the team looks to avoid losing three straight at the hands of the Giants. With Willy Adames added to the injured list, Craig Counsell goes with an infield of Rowdy Tellez, Owen Miller, Brice Turang, and Brian Anderson. Christian Yelich leads off and starts in left with Jesse Winker at designated hitter. Victor Caratini will call pitches for Corbin Burnes.
Game 3 of 4— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 27, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/f56pl0SAqO
Let’s keep it going— SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 27, 2023
⏰: 1:10 p.m. PT
: @NBCSGiants
: https://t.co/u6HWjFPmtr
: @KNBR#SFGiants | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/m0MQ5BZG2I
Loading comments...