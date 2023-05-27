Brewers drop third straight to Giants, 3-1, as offensive struggles continue

Box Score

The Brewers dropped their third consecutive game at the hands of the San Francisco Giants on Saturday afternoon, losing 3-1 and squandering a strong start from Corbin Burnes.

San Francisco struck first, scoring a run in the top of the first. A single, walk, and error put runners at the corners for Michael Conforto, who hit a sac fly to score LaMonte Wade Jr. for a quick 1-0 lead.

Neither team could put together much offense in the following innings, as the Crew only had two hits through the first six innings, both of which came in the fourth inning.

Burnes, who wouldn’t allow another run the rest of his day, ended up lasting seven innings, allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out eight.

Entering the bottom of the seventh with a 1-0 lead still intact, Webb was looking to end his day with a solid scoreless outing. After getting back-to-back outs to start the inning, Webb allowed a triple down the line from Brice Turang before Victor Caratini drove him home with a line drive to right field. Despite the game-tying hit, Caratini was thrown out trying to stretch his single into a double.

Even with the run allowed, Webb ended up besting Burnes, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters.

The tie would be short lived, however, as Peter Strzelecki allowed a single to J.D. Davis before Mitch Haniger hit a go-ahead two-run homer off the batter’s eye in center to make it 3-1 Giants.

Tyler Rogers pitched a scoreless inning in the eighth before Trevor Megill struck out the side in the ninth for Milwaukee.

With the 3-1 lead, Gabe Kapler turned to closer Camilo Doval to lock the game down in the bottom of the ninth. Brian Anderson started things off with a double to left before Doval bested Jesse Winker, who saw 12 pitches but ultimately grounded out. A Tyrone Taylor strikeout and Turang groundout ended the game, giving the Giants their fifth win in six games against Milwaukee so far this season.

Milwaukee will face the Giants for a fourth time on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field before heading back on the road to Toronto beginning on Tuesday. First pitch for Sunday’s matchup is at 1:10 p.m. with Colin Rea facing off against Alex Cobb.