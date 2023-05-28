Brewers avoid sweep, beat Giants 7-5

Box Score

The Brewers entered this game attempting to avoid a four-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants. After being thrashed in the first three games, the Brewers still remained atop the division, but a four-game sweep would’ve been bad for morale, especially at home.

Colin Rea got the start for the Brewers after being called up due to the injury to Wade Miley. Alex Cobb got the start for San Francisco. The Brewers bats got busy early, as Yelich drew a leadoff walk and Owen Miller slapped a single into center. William Contreras would then hit a single, bringing home Yelich and advancing Miller. Brian Anderson would follow with a one-out double that scored both Miller and Contreras, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

The Brewers would add more insurance in the second inning when Owen Miller hit a two-RBI single that scored both Yelich and Wiemer. Contreras then cranked a two-run home run that put the Brewers up seven runs. Mike Yastremski would answer back in the top of the third inning with a solo home run, putting the Giants in the run column.

Colin Rea would allow two singles to start the seventh inning and then gave up a three-run blast to Blake Sabol. Joel Payamps was then brought in to replace Rea and allowed a double and sacrifice fly, bringing the score to 7-5. Devin Williams closed the game with two strikeouts and a groundout, as the Brewers avoided the sweep.

The Brewers will now travel to Toronto for a series with the Blue Jays. Adrian Houser gets the start for the opener against Yusei Kikuchi for Toronto. The first game is on Tuesday at 6:07 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.