Minor League Roundup Week #9

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week nine roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds dropped four of six to the Iowa Cubs (29-19) to move to 25-25 on the season, five games behind Iowa for the division lead and 10 games behind International League leader Norfolk (35-15).

Jon Singleton had another big week for the Sounds, hitting three homers and driving in six runs while leading the team with eight hits and six runs scored for a slash line of .381/.435/1.000. Patrick Dorrian added two homers and seven RBIs of his own, while Luke Voit hit a homer and drove in eight while on a rehab assignment. As a team, the Sounds slashed .275/.363/.485 with eight homers and 36 runs scored on the week.

Clayton Andrews starred out of the bullpen, totaling 5 ⅓ innings over two appearances while allowing just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. J.C. Mejia also had a solid week, pitching 3 ⅓ scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just a walk allowed. Pedro Fernandez earned a win in his start, going six innings and allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk with three punchouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 6.50 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 54 innings.

The Sounds now travel to Charlotte to take on the Knights (25-26) for the first time this year.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers split six games with the Montgomery Biscuits (23-22) to mirror the Biscuits record and move to five games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (28-17).

Jackson Chourio hit two homers and drove in six this week, including a walk-off homer on Friday night. He slashed .316/.381/.684 on the week with two stolen bases. Tyler Black and Jeferson Quero both homered as well. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .229/.329/.406 with eight homers and 30 runs scored.

Carlos F. Rodriguez bounced back from a rough outing last week, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out a team-high 11 batters. Christian Mejias added six innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts of his own. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers had a 6.05 ERA with 64 strikeouts over 55 innings.

Biloxi now travels to Pensacola to battle the Blue Wahoos, who they split six games with earlier in the season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers split six games with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (25-20) to improve to 14-30 on the season, although they lost the final three games of the series, and the team still sits in last place in the Midwest League West standings.

Joe Gray Jr. led the team with three homers and nine RBIs this week, while Eric Brown Jr. added another homer while slashing .417/.417/.583 with a team-high 10 hits. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .234/.301/.344 with five homers and 28 runs scored this week.

On the mound, Tyler Woessner led the way with 8 ⅔ innings over two starts, allowing five runs (four earned) and striking out seven batters. Stiven Cruz went five innings and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks with six strikeouts. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 4.67 ERA, striking out 55 batters over 52 innings.

Wisconsin now welcomes the Peoria Chiefs (21-24) to Appleton for six games. The Rattlers are 4-8 against the Chiefs in two matchups this season.

A Carolina

The Mudcats split four games with the Down East Wood Ducks (23-18) to move to 24-18 on the season, still ½ game ahead of the Ducks for the division lead as the final two games of the series were rained out.

Jace Avina, Herbert Perez, and Jose Sibrian all homered this week for Carolina, with Avina leading the way by slashing .333/.500/.778 with three hits and three walks while scoring a team-high five runs. Kay-Lan Nicasia had a strong week as well, leading the team with six hits and three stolen bases. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .256/.336/.391 with three homers and 18 runs scored.

Jacob Misiorowski had his strongest start of the season, going five no-hit innings while allowing just one hit batter to reach and striking out nine hitters. The flamethrower now has 41 strikeouts over just 22 ⅔ innings this season. Not to be outdone, Will Rudy went five scoreless innings himself, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. As a team, the Mudcats had a 3.00 ERA, striking out 49 batters across 36 innings.

Carolina now heads to Lynchburg to battle the Hillcats (22-23) for the first time this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)