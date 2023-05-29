 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers designate Luke Voit for assignment, outright Alex Claudio

Voit was on a rehab assignment in Triple-A

By Jack Stern
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers have designated first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit for assignment, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg.

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy adds that reliever Alex Claudio, who the club designated for assignment Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville.

Voit joined the Brewers on a minor-league deal last winter. After a strong spring training, Voit opted out of that contract but signed a one-year MLB deal with the team shortly thereafter.

Serving primarily as a platoon partner for Rowdy Tellez and Jesse Winker, Voit struggled in his time with the Brewers. He collected just three extra-base hits in 74 plate appearances, slashing .221/.284/.265 for a 54 wRC+. Voit struck out in 36.5% of his plate appearances against a 5.4% walk rate.

The Brewers placed Voit on the injured list on May 15 with a neck strain and signed Darin Ruf to take his place as a right-handed power bat off the bench. Voit embarked on a rehab assignment starting on May 20 and put up solid numbers in Triple-A, but the Brewers decided to move on.

The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Luis Urias, who could soon be activated off the 60-day injured list.

Claudio signed a minor-league deal in January and began the year in Triple-A. The Brewers selected his contract in late April, and he made one appearance before being optioned back down.

