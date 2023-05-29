Brewers Week in Review: Week 9

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Astros 12, Brewers 2

Tuesday: Brewers 6, Astros 0

Wednesday: Brewers 4, Astros 0

Thursday: Giants 5, Brewers 0

Friday: Giants 15, Brewers 1

Saturday: Giants 3, Brewers 1

Sunday: Brewers 7, Giants 5

Division Standings

Brewers: 28-25

Pirates: 26-26 (1.5 GB)

Reds: 24-29 (4 GB)

Cubs: 23-30 (5 GB)

Cardinals: 24-32 (5.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 3-4

Pirates: 2-4

Reds: 5-2

Cubs: 2-4

Cardinals: 3-4

Top Pitching Performance

Corbin Burnes made it seven innings for the first time in over a month vs the Giants on Saturday. His eight strikeouts matched a season-high, and he only allowed one run against one of the hottest teams in baseball. Despite the excellent effort, the Brewers still lost 3-1.

Top Hitting Performance

Owen Miller continues to be a bright spot in the struggling Brewers offense. This past week, he slashed .273/.385/.545 with an OPS of .930 in 22 at-bats. Miller hit home runs in back-to-back wins vs the Astros. In that first game, he went 3-4, with two RBI

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Willy Adames

In a blowout loss to the Giants, shortstop Willy Adames took a Brian Anderson foul ball to the face while sitting in the dugout. Adames spent the night in a Milwaukee hospital out of precaution. The Brewers placed Adames on the seven-day concussion list on Saturday.

Ethan Small

The Brewers optioned left-hander Ethan Small to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Small has given up five runs in three innings pitched in 2023.

Andruw Monasterio

Infielder Andruw Monasterio was selected from Triple-A Nashville in response to Adames going on the seven-day IL. Monasterio made his Major League debut against the Giants on Sunday. He went 0-1 with one strikeout.

Julio Teheran

The Brewers signed right-hander Julio Teheran to a 1-year contract on Thursday. The 32-year-old had last pitched in the Big Leagues in 2021 with the Tigers. He had spent the last two seasons in the Padres system before the Brewers signed him. In his first start, he went five innings, allowing one run while striking out five in the 5-0 loss.

Tyson Miller

The right-hander Miller was optioned to Triple-A Nashville early in the week when the Brewers recalled Ethan Small (who was later sent back on Saturday).

Alex Claudio

Left-hander Alex Claudio was designed for assignment on Saturday. Claudio has recorded one out so far in 2023 while allowing two hits.