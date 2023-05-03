Game Thread #30: Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) @ Colorado Rockies (10-20)

It’s game two of the three-game series in Colorado, as the Brewers sent out Eric Lauer to face Kyle Freeland of the Rockies. The Brewers enter Wednesday staring at a 1.5-game deficit to the Pittsburgh Pirates for the Central Division lead.

The Brewers lineup has had limited experience against Kyle Freeland, with minimal success. Luke Voit leads the lineup in hits all-time against Kyle Freeland with 2, and Mike Brosseau is the only other Brewers with a hit.

Tyrone Taylor will get the start in right field, fresh off his season debut on Tuesday. Taylor was a major contributor to the Brewers' lineup in

2022, so his return to the lineup has been a welcome sign in the midst of a string of injuries.

Lineups