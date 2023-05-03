Brewers can’t keep up with Rockies bats, lose 7-1

Up in Denver, Colorado, the thin air often leads to more home runs and higher-scoring ball games. In 2022, using the Statcast Park Factors model, Coors Field ranked first in home runs, OBP, runs, hits, and doubles. With 100 being average, they record 115, six points above second place Great American Ballpark. American Family Field scored a 98 in this metric.

Through two games, however, the Brewers have failed to see the benefits of the thin air. Not much went right for the visitors this Wednesday night, as the 7-1 loss gives the Brewers their third series loss in their last four.

Early on, this contest had the makings of a pitcher’s duel. Both teams combined for just three hits throughout the first three innings, and neither club could manage to get a man in scoring position. Rowdy Telles got on with a single in the 2nd, but then Luke Voit grounded into a double play the next batter up. Owen Miller got on with a single the following inning but got caught stealing. Ezequiel Tovar tried his luck at stealing second in the bottom of the inning but found the same result as Miller.

The 4th is when the game was broken open. An error by Mike Brosseau and a double from C.J. Cron gave the Rockies their first real threat of the game. Elias Diaz got one in with a single to right, to make it 1-0. Randal Grichuk then walked to load up the bases. Two batters later, 1-0 became 4-0, as Alan Trejo doubled to left, clearing the bases.

Even after the big inning, Lauer was still on in the 5th, and he record two strikeouts before getting pulled. He finished the night striking out six while allowing four earned runs and walking four.

The Brewers showed some sign of life in the 7th. Brice Turang got on with a double to center and later advanced to third on a wild pitch. Luke Voit then got on with a hit-by-pitch, and just like that the Brewers had men at the corners with two outs. The threat would be neutralized, as Tyrone Taylor would line out to the shortstop to end the inning.

Taylor was able to contribute to one of the few Brewers highlights on the night. Following a two-run home run from Kris Bryant, the Rockies were threatening to expand the lead beyond six runs. With the bases loaded, Tyrone Taylor showed off his arm, throwing out C.J. Cron at home after he attempted to tag up on a flyout to Taylor in right.

In the eighth, Charlie Blackman crushed a 463-foot home run to right center to extend the lead to 7-0. Taylor would drive in a run for the Brewers in the 9th on a sacrifice fly to center, but that would not be nearly enough as the Brewers fall to the Rockies again, 7-1.

The Brewers will try to avoid the series sweep tomorrow afternoon. Wade Miley will face off with Connor Seabold, with the first pitch at 2:10 pm.