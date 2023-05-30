Brewers place Jesse Winker on injured list, recall Abraham Toro

The Brewers announced ahead of Tuesday night’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays that they had placed Jesse Winker on the injured list with a cervical strain and recalled Abraham Toro from Triple-A Nashville.

Winker was a late scratch from Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants with neck discomfort. The injury will now keep him out until at least the middle of next week.

The Brewers acquired Winker in December from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Kolten Wong. The hope was that Winker would bounce back from a down year in 2021 to serve as one of Milwaukee’s big bats.

Instead, Winker has struggled to a career-worst .204/.315/.231 line for a 60 wRC+. He has yet to hit a home run and has just three extra-base hits (all doubles) on the season. Winker has not recorded an extra-base hit since April 15.

Winker underwent offseason spinal surgery after a neck issue hampered his 2021 season.

Toro came to Milwaukee with Winker in the Wong deal and has spent the entire season at Triple-A. Playing for the Nashville Sounds, he has slashed .258/.344/.352 (80 wRC+) in 183 plate appearances. The versatile infielder has split time between second and third base.