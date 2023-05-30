 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #54: Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) @ Toronto Blue Jays (28-26)

Brewers kick off road trip with interleague series

By Jack Stern
MLB: Houston Astros at Milwaukee Brewers Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

After a series loss to the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, the Brewers look to rebound as they kick off a three-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

Adrian Houser gets the start tonight for the Brewers. He looks to build on the success of his last two outings in which he held the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros scoreless. Yusei Kikuchi starts for the Blue Jays.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. CT.

