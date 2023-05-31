 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #55: Milwaukee Brewers (28-26) @ Toronto Blue Jays (29-26)

Brewers look to bounce back from rough Tuesday night with Teheran on the mound

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Toronto Blue Jays John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers are looking to get back on the right track Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays after a rough loss Tuesday night. Julio Teheran gets the start opposite Alek Manoah in game two of the three-game set. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m.

