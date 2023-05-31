Brewers take game two from the Blue Jays, win 4-2

Box Score

The Brewers got a 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night, as Julio Teheran had another strong start to begin his Brewers tenure.

For the second straight night, the Brewers struck first, this time on a two-run homer from Canadian Abraham Toro, who also became the first Brewer to homer in his first at-bat since Eric Sogard back in 2017. Toro reached on a hit by pitch in his Brewers debut last night but his first official at-bat didn’t come until today.

Alek Manoah only lasted four innings but limited Milwaukee to just the two runs, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out two batters on 89 pitches.

The Blue Jays got one back in the bottom of the fifth, as Whit Merrifield reached via an error by Toro before Kevin Kiermaier hit a triple to right field to cut the lead to 2-1 Milwaukee.

The unearned run would be all Julio Teheran allowed on the night, as he went six innings and allowed just four hits while walking none and striking out none on 79 pitches. Through two starts in a Brewers uniform, Teheran’s ERA sits at 0.82, as he’s allowed just two runs (one earned) through 11 innings.

After two scoreless innings from former Brewer Trevor Richards, Tim Mayza came on to allow two more runs on three hits in the seventh, including a key two-run double from Owen Miller following a double steal by Christian Yelich and Joey Wiemer.

Joel Payamps got into some trouble in the seventh inning himself, allowing a leadoff double by Matt Chapman before an infield single from Merrifield to put runners at the corners with no outs. He limited the damage to just one run as he induced groundouts from Alejandro Kirk, Cavan Biggio, and Kiermaier, making it 4-2 entering the eighth.

Quick 1-2-3 innings from Adam Cimber and Peter Strzelecki in the eighth set the table for a Devin Williams’ save opportunity in the ninth.

Williams struggled to begin the inning, falling behind Daulton Varsho before allowing a double and then falling behind Chapman 3-0. He then found his groove, inducing a flyout, a groundout, and a comeback liner to end the game.

Miller, Toro, and Wiemer each had two hits for the Crew, while Brian Anderson reached twice via the walk and Yelich had a walk and a hit.

Milwaukee’s pitching staff held the Blue Jays to seven hits, including a combined 1-for-12 night from the team’s top three hitters in George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The pitching staff also finished with no walks and no strikeouts for the first time since 1992.

The rubber match between Milwaukee and Toronto is at 12:07 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Crew opposite Kevin Gausman for the Jays. The game is available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.