Game Thread #31: Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) @ Colorado Rockies (11-20)

The Brewers close out their three-game series with the Colorado Rockies this afternoon. After dropping the first two games, the club will try to avoid a sweep with Wade Miley on the mound. Connor Seabold starts for Colorado.
Lineups:
Last game in the Mile High City.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 4, 2023
Rockies
DH Charlie Blackmon
LF Jurickson Profar
RF Kris Bryant
1B C.J. Cron
3B Mike Moustakas
2B Alan Trejo
SS Ezequiel Tovar
CF Brenton Doyle
C Brian Serven
P Connor Seabold
