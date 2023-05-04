Game Thread #31: Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) @ Colorado Rockies (11-20)

The Brewers close out their three-game series with the Colorado Rockies this afternoon. After dropping the first two games, the club will try to avoid a sweep with Wade Miley on the mound. Connor Seabold starts for Colorado.

Lineups:

Rockies

DH Charlie Blackmon

LF Jurickson Profar

RF Kris Bryant

1B C.J. Cron

3B Mike Moustakas

2B Alan Trejo

SS Ezequiel Tovar

CF Brenton Doyle

C Brian Serven

P Connor Seabold