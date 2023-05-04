 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #31: Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) @ Colorado Rockies (11-20)

Brewers send Wade Miley to the mound looking to avoid a sweep

By Jack Stern
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers close out their three-game series with the Colorado Rockies this afternoon. After dropping the first two games, the club will try to avoid a sweep with Wade Miley on the mound. Connor Seabold starts for Colorado.

Lineups:

Rockies

DH Charlie Blackmon
LF Jurickson Profar
RF Kris Bryant
1B C.J. Cron
3B Mike Moustakas
2B Alan Trejo
SS Ezequiel Tovar
CF Brenton Doyle
C Brian Serven

P Connor Seabold

