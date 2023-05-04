Brewers blow late lead, swept by Rockies in 9-6 loss

Box Score

The Brewers let a four-run lead slip away in the late innings, falling 9-6 to the Rockies on Thursday afternoon.

The loss marked the first time that Milwaukee has been swept in 2023.

The Brewers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on solo home runs by Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez.

Tyrone Taylor would expand the lead to 3-0 with a solo shot of his own in the fifth inning. It was his first home run and hit of the season.

The lead grew to 4-0 in the sixth when Brian Anderson hit a two-out triple and scored on a single by Victor Caratini.

Wade Miley held the Rockies scoreless on three hits through the first six innings, but Colorado stormed back in the seventh to tie the game.

Miley allowed two singles, one of them a bunt base hit by Alan Trejo, to lead off the inning. Ezequiel Tovar followed with a double off the left-field wall to plate both runners, making the score 4-2.

That was all for Miley, who was relieved by Joel Payamps. An infield single, stolen base, balk and sacrifice fly tied the game at 4-4.

Miley’s final line was six innings pitched with three earned runs allowed. He walked two, struck out two, and held the Rockies to an average exit velocity of 80.1 mph.

In the eighth inning, the Rockies got to Peter Strzelecki for the second time in the series to take the lead.

After C.J. Cron singled and Mike Moustakas doubled to start the inning, Harold Castro poked a soft ground ball through the drawn-in Brewers infield to give Colorado a 6-4 lead.

After Strzelecki hit Tovar and walked Brendan Doyle, Tyson Miller relieved him with the bases loaded and one out.

An Elias Diaz sac fly and Charlie Blackmon base hit cleared the bases and increased the deficit to 9-4.

The Brewers would add a pair of runs in the top of the ninth on RBI singles by Yelich and Jesse Winker to make it 9-6, but Willy Adames grounded out to seal the loss.

The Crew continues its trip out west with a three-game series against the Giants. Corbin Burnes will start opposite Sean Manaea on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. CT.