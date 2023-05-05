Game Thread #32: Milwaukee Brewers (18-13) @ San Francisco Giants (13-17)

The Brewers finish off a six-game West Coast road trip with three games against San Francisco this weekend. Corbin Burnes gets the ball as the Brewers look to snap a four-game skid, including the team’s first sweep this season at the hands of the Rockies.

William Contreras hits leadoff tonight as the designated hitter, while Christian Yelich moves down to the cleanup spot as Craig Counsell goes with a new-look offense against the Giants. Luke Voit and Owen Miller start on the right side of the infield against the lefty Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 9:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.