Brewers’ slide continues with 6-4 loss to Giants

The Brewers shuffled lineup did provide some good run support. They got a run right away with three straight hits from William Contreras, Owen Miller, and Willy Adames to start the game. Christian Yelich grounded into a double play that did move Miller up, and Brian Anderson walked to follow it up. Anderson was then caught stealing, but remained in a rundown long enough to allow Miller to score. The Brewers had a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

Unfortunately, starter Corbin Burnes gave those runs right back in the bottom of the first. After walking LaMonte Wade Jr. to start the inning, J.D. Davis homered to tie the game at 2-2. Burnes settled down after that, holding the Giants off the board until the fifth inning.

The fifth inning ended up being decided by a couple of errors. In the top of the inning, singles by Tyrone Taylor and Joey Wiemer started the inning. A double steal moved them up, and then a throwing error from Joey Bart allowed Taylor to score. Miller hit a sacrifice fly after that to score Wiemer, and the Brewers had the lead back at 4-2.

The Giants responded right away. Brett Wisely hit a one out single and stole second. Cal Stevenson then reached on an error when Willy Adames messed up the throw. Wade Jr. struck out for the second out, but Thairo Estrada singled to score Wisely and close the gap to 4-3. Davis walked, then Joc Pederson singled to center. That scored Stevenson and Estrada, but the Brewers got Pederson trying to stretch the hit into a double. However, the Giants had a 5-4 lead, with all three runs unearned.

Burnes’ day was not that strong. He did pitch six innings, but allowed five runs, four hits, and three walks. Three runs were scored as unearned. Bryse Wilson took the seventh and walked two but allowed no runs. Hoby Milner started the seventh and allowed a solo home run to Wilmer Flores. He only got one out before being pulled for Elvis Peguero, who finished up the eighth with two strikeouts.

Willy Adames led the offense with a 2-for-3 day with a walk, but his error also was a factor in the Brewers loss. The Brewers offense did outhit the Giants 7-5, but the Giants offense had a 6-3 walk advantage. Brewers batters also struck out 12 times, with six of those coming from starter Sean Manaea.

The Brewers will try to break the losing streak again tomorrow, with Colin Rea facing Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 6:15 PM.