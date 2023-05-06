Brewers recall Bennett Sousa and option Jake Cousins prior to Giants series

Prior to today’s game against the Giants, the Brewers made a roster move to add another left-handed pitcher to their bullpen. They recalled Bennett Sousa from Triple-A Nashville and optioned Jake Cousins to Nashville. Sousa was acquired from the Reds early in the season and was pitching for the Sounds. He debuted with the White Sox last season and posted an 8.41 ERA and 5.47 FIP in 20.1 major league innings. So far this season in Nashville, he’s allowed three runs in five innings and has nine strikeouts compared to three walks.

Jake Cousins was sent back down to Nashville as the other side of the move. In 4.2 innings so far for the Brewers, he’s allowed just one run, struck out four, and walked four. Before the game, Craig Counsell spoke about the move. He said that Sousa was added to bring up another left-handed pitcher to help with the next couple series. It will likely be a regular back-and-forth between the two pitchers, based on who is needed for upcoming matchups.

