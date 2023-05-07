Losing streak reaches six games as Brewers lose to Giants 4-1

Box Score

Frustrations are building up with the Brewers and they blew up a bit tonight. The Brewers trailed for most of the game, and they barely avoided a shutout with a ninth inning run. The end result was a sixth straight loss.

The Giants scored in the second using a walk and a double to take a 1-0 lead. They used home runs after that to tack on more runs. Thairo Estrada had a two-run home run in the third, and Brett Wisely added a solo home run in the seventh. Colin Rea pitched six innings and allowed three runs, doing his job to keep the Brewers in the game but the offense couldn’t back him up. Tyson Miller added two more innings from the bullpen, allowing just the solo home run.

The Brewers offense did have their chances to score with six hits and five walks in the game. Brice Turang led the offense with a 2-for-4 day. However the Brewers left nine runners on base as a team and went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Craig Counsell also was ejected from the game in the fourth inning. It may have been Counsell’s angriest ejection to date. While facing Rowdy Tellez with Willy Adames at first base, Alex Cobb threw over to first base three times in a row to try and get Adames. The new rules state that three disengagements without recording the out is a balk, but the balk was not called. This got Counsell out on the field to argue, along with a few of the other coaches. Counsell was tossed but made sure he got his money’s worth on it.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell was ejected after arguing with the umpires about how many times Alex Cobb disengaged from the mound pic.twitter.com/EQ5kBEqVvP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 7, 2023

The Brewers will try to end their losing streak and avoid the sweep with a game tomorrow afternoon against the Giants. Adrian Houser will return from the IL and start for the Brewers, facing Ross Stripling of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:05 PM.