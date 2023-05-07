Game Thread #34: Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) @ San Francisco Giants (15-17)

Five games into a six-game road trip, and the Brewers are still winless. After being swept by the Rockies in Colorado, they’re one loss away from back-to-back sweeps. Looking to end the team’s six-game skid, Craig Counsell sends Adrian Houser to the mound to make his season debut.

Houser, who was injured late in spring training, has been dealing with a groin injury and recently rehabbed with AAA Nashville before making his return to the big league squad. To make room for Houser, the Brewers sent down Tyson Miller.