Game Thread #34: Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) @ San Francisco Giants (15-17)

Five games into a six-game road trip, and the Brewers are still winless. After being swept by the Rockies in Colorado, they’re one loss away from back-to-back sweeps. Looking to end the team’s six-game skid, Craig Counsell sends Adrian Houser to the mound to make his season debut.
Houser, who was injured late in spring training, has been dealing with a groin injury and recently rehabbed with AAA Nashville before making his return to the big league squad. To make room for Houser, the Brewers sent down Tyson Miller.
He's back.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 7, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/vNUYkOjJRz
Series finale today— SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 7, 2023
⏰: 1:05 p.m. PT
️: @NBCSGiants
: https://t.co/u6HWjFPmtr
: @KNBR | KSFN#SFGiants | @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/VmF3cSDvNi
