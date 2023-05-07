 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #34: Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) @ San Francisco Giants (15-17)

Adrian Houser makes his season debut as Brewers close out rough road trip

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Five games into a six-game road trip, and the Brewers are still winless. After being swept by the Rockies in Colorado, they’re one loss away from back-to-back sweeps. Looking to end the team’s six-game skid, Craig Counsell sends Adrian Houser to the mound to make his season debut.

Houser, who was injured late in spring training, has been dealing with a groin injury and recently rehabbed with AAA Nashville before making his return to the big league squad. To make room for Houser, the Brewers sent down Tyson Miller.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...