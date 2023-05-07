Minor League Roundup Week #6

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week six roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds split six games with the St. Paul Saints (18-13) to move to 17-15 on the season. They’re now 2.5 games behind the Memphis Redbirds (20-13) for the International League West lead.

Patrick Dorrian and Andruw Monasterio led the way with two homers apiece this week, as Dorrian slashed .333/.429/.833 and Monasterio slashed .333/.478/.667 while adding four steals. As a team, the Sounds slashed a solid .277/.391/.466 with nine homers and 41 runs scored on the week.

On the mound, Caleb Boushley made two starts, spanning 10 innings and allowing four earned runs (3.60 ERA) while striking out a team-high 12 batters. Robert Gasser struck out eight in 3 ⅓ innings despite allowing four runs in his outing. Ethan Small went four scoreless innings across two bullpen appearances, striking out seven. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 5.25 ERA with 68 strikeouts across 48 innings.

The Sounds now return to Nashville where they’ll take on the Gwinnett Stripers (12-20) who sit in last place in the International League West standings.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had another split this week, going 3-3 against the Montgomery Biscuits (14-13) to move to 15-12 this season. Biloxi now sits one game behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (16-11) in the Southern League South standings.

Wes Clarke had a strong week, slashing .438/.500/.875 with a homer and eight RBIs, while Tyler Black slashed .350/.500/.600 with a homer of his own. Ethan Murray led the team with eight hits across 24 at-bats. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .255/.362/.400 with five homers and 38 runs scored.

On the mound, Christian Mejias went five scoreless innings in relief, striking out eight batters and allowing four walks and no hits. Carlos Rodriguez went 5 ⅔ innings in his start, allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out 10 batters. Cam Robinson, who was recently demoted from the Sounds after a tough start to his season, went 2-for-2 in save opportunities, spanning 3 ⅓ scoreless innings over three appearances with seven strikeouts. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a 4.23 ERA and a league-high 85 strikeouts over 55 ⅓ innings.

Biloxi now heads back home to take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas (14-13), who they went 4-2 against back in April.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers remained ice cold this week, losing six straight to the Peoria Chiefs (15-12) to fall to 8-18 on the season and 1-10 in the team’s last two series. Wisconsin is now eight games behind Beloit (16-10) for first place in the Midwest League West standings.

Despite the six-game sweep, the Rattlers had six homers from six different players this week. Darrien Miller slashed .400/.455/.650 with eight hits and a homer this week, while Terence Doston slashed .286/.286/.714 with a homer and two RBIs. Top prospects Robert Moore and Eric Brown Jr. both had strong weeks, collecting six hits apiece for Wisconsin. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .231/.292/.407 with six homers and 21 runs scored.

On the mound, the main highlight was the relievers. Luis Amaya, Kaleb Bowman, Ryan Brady, Brannon Jordan, Justin King, and Max Lazar combined for 15 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and 10 walks while striking out 13 batters. Edwin Jimenez totaled six innings out of the bullpen and allowed just one run while striking out a team-high eight batters. Wisconsin’s pitching staff finished with a 5.25 ERA on the week, striking out 46 over 48 innings.

Wisconsin now battles the South Bend Cubs (15-12) in Appleton beginning on Tuesday.

A Carolina

The Mudcats went 4-2 against the Delmarva Shorebirds (14-11) which was enough to tie the Down East Wood Ducks (15-10) for first place in the Carolina League North standings.

Matthew Wood had the team’s only home runs this week, hitting two bombs with nine RBIs and nine walks for a strong .368/.571/.737 line this week. Daniel Guilarte slashed .304/.360/.348 with six RBIs and seven hits of his own this week. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .218/.357/.275 with two homers and 33 runs scored.

Jacob Misiorowski made the longest start of his season on Sunday, going 3 ⅔ scoreless innings with eight strikeouts while walking one and allowing just one hit in the series finale. Patricio Aquino went five innings and allowed one earned run with seven strikeouts in his start, while Nate Peterson went four scoreless innings out of the bullpen with seven strikeouts of his own. As a team, the Mudcats had a 4.15 ERA, striking out 75 batters across 52 innings.

The Mudcats now take on the last-place Fredericksburg Nationals (8-17) at home beginning on Tuesday.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)