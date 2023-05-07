Brewers avoid another sweep, beat Giants 7-3

Box Score

After losing their last six games, the Brewers went into the final game of their series with the Giants hoping for a bounce-back win. Adrian Houser got his first start of the season for the Brewers while Ross Stripling started for San Francisco. Both pitchers got through the first inning unblemished, and then the Brewers' bats woke up in the second.

Rowdy Tellez drew a lead-off walk to start the top half of the second inning, and William Contreras followed that up with a 396-foot home run to left center to give the Brewers a 2-0 lead. Stripling was able to get out of the inning with no further damage. As they’ve done all weekend, the Giants would answer back on offense in their half of the second when Brett Wisely and Lamonte Wade Jr. both hit RBI singles to tie the game at two.

Milwaukee would regain their advantage in the top half of the third inning when Christian Yelich hit a lead-off single to start the inning. Jesse Winker would follow up with a single that sent Yelich to third. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Willy Adames hit a sacrifice fly that scored Yelich. The Brewers led 3-2.

The Crew would add more insurance to their lead, this time in the fifth inning, when Winker drew a two-out walk that brought Adames to the plate. He then hit a towering two-run home run to left field that extended the Brewers lead to 5-2. The homer was Adames’ 100th of his career.

In the top of the ninth, the Brewers would again add to their lead. Joey Wiemer was able to reach on an error and was brought home on a Yelich RBI single. Winker would advance him to third on a groundout, and Adames would hit a single, giving the Brewers a 7-2 lead.

Thairo Estrada homered off of Devin Williams in the bottom of the ninth to cut the score to 7-3, but he would allow no further damage as the Brewers finally got a win on their six-game West Coast trip. o

The Brewers will now travel back home for a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Freddy Peralta is on the hill for the Brewers facing Tony Gonsolin on Monday. With the Brewers only a 1⁄ 2 game out of the first-place spot in the NL Central, this series against the Dodgers will give Milwaukee a chance to push into the top spot.

The first game of the Dodgers series will be on Monday at 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, follow the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.