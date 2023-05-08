Brewers Week in Review: Week 6

Last Week’s Results

Tuesday: Rockies 3, Brewers 2

Wednesday: Rockies 7, Brewers 1

Thursday: Rockies 9, Brewers 6

Friday: Giants 6, Brewers 4

Saturday: Giants 4, Brewers 1

Sunday: Brewers 7, Giants 3

Division Standings

Pirates: 20-15

Brewers: 19-15 (0.5 GB)

Cubs: 17-17 (2.5 GB)

Reds: 14-20 (5.5 GB)

Cardinals: 11-24 (9 GB)

Last Week

Pirates: 0-6

Brewers: 1-5

Cubs: 3-4

Reds: 2-4

Cardinals: 1-5

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Freddy Peralta was fantastic against the Rockies to kick off the road trip. Peralta fired six innings of two-run ball, striking out 10 and inducing a career-high 25 swings and misses.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

William Contreras continued his hot start to his Brewers career, picking up three extra-base hits throughout the week, including a home run in Sunday’s win. Contreras slashed .263/.333/.526 on the week.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Tyrone Taylor & Adrian Houser

Taylor and Houser both returned from the injured list this week. Blake Perkins and Tyson Miller returned to Triple-A Nashville as the corresponding moves for each player.

Taylor picked up just three hits on the week, one of them a home run in Colorado. Houser made his season debut on Sunday, throwing 4 2⁄ 3 innings of two-run ball against the Giants.

Bennett Sousa

The Brewers recalled Sousa, whom they acquired from the Reds last month in a minor trade, on Friday. While Sousa did not appear in a game during the Giants series, he gave the Brewers another left-handed option in the bullpen behind Hoby Milner. Jake Cousins was optioned to Triple-A.