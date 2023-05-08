Game Thread #35: Milwaukee Brewers (19-15) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14)

For the first time in the month of May, the Brewers have a chance to make it two wins in a row. They exited San Franciso with a win, capping off a road trip that saw them go 1-5. The tough road trip didn’t result in any damage to the standings, as they managed to gain a gain on the Pirates, who themselves are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

Tyrone Taylor will make his first start in American Family Field in 2023 tonight. The outfielder started the season on the injured list with a right elbow sprain. Last season he slashed .233/.286/.442, but at home, his numbers improved to .240/.299/.497. 11 of his 17 home runs came at American Family Field, and his return means added depth to the young Brewers outfield.

The Dodgers enter this series moving in an opposite direction as the Brewers. They have won 8 of their last 10, including three straight series victories. Their offense has complimented their pitching nicely, as they are averaging 6.6 runs a game while only giving up more than four runs once in their last nine games.

Lineups