Brewers bats come alive to defeat Dodgers, 9-3

The early season excitement that was generated in Milwaukee was sourced from two things; the young talent in the lineup and their ability to score any which way. They were doing it big with the home run ball, while also getting the job done with some small ball. That, combined with some quality pitching, gave them the early advantage in the NL Central.

After a week of struggles, they showed some of that form tonight against one of the best teams in baseball. A pair of three-run home runs and some good pitching helped the Brewers to a 9-3 win over the Dodgers.

After opening up the season by scoring 7+ runs in four of their first six games, the Brewers only hit seven runs three times in their last 20 games. Early on, it looked as though this contest would follow suit with the previous games. Freddy Peralta and Tony Gonsolin each did their part in keeping the bats at bay. The two teams combined for just two hits through the first four innings. Peralta had struck out three, Gonsolin five.

The trajectory of the game changed in the 5th. After a scoreless top half, the Brewers created a threat early on in the bottom half. Wiliam Contreras got on via a misplay at third from Michael Busch. Following a strikeout and fielder’s choice, Brice Turang got on with a single. The single set up fellow rookie Joey Wiemer to hit a three-run home run to left, just getting into the bleachers to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers would try to claw back in the 6th. With Freddy Peralta still on the mound, Freddy Freeman led off the inning with a double. A Jason Heyward groundout moved Freeman to third, and a Max Muncy groundout would bring him home to make it 3-1 Brewers. That would be all they could get against Freddy Peralta, who finished the game with five strikeouts while giving up just three hits.

In the 7th, the Brewers blew the game wide open. At first, it was consistent hitting that led to runs. Brian Anderson got on with a single, and then Brice Turang singled. Joey Weimer would add to his RBI total by driving in Anderson with a double of his own. Turang wouldn’t have to wait long to join Anderson in the dugout, as Christian Yelich drove him in the next batter up with a single of his own.

Now with a 6-1 lead, the Brewers shifted from a long drawn-out attack to a quick hitter. With Yelich on second now following a stolen base, and Jesse Winker on first thanks to a walk, Willy Adames made it a 9-1 game with a three-run home run of his own. Early in the game, Weimer went to left for the three-run home run. Now, Adames went out to right center to give the Brewers a commanding lead.

Eight runs would be enough for the Brewers’ bullpen tonight. The only blemish would be a two-run home run from Chris Taylor in the 9th, but the game was all but over at that point. The Brewers open up the homestand better than the previous road trip, winning game one 9-3. They will be back tomorrow to try and make it three in a row. Eric Lauer will be on the mound against Noah Syndergaard, the first pitch at 6:40 pm.