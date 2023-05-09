New Willy “The Kid” Adames shirts now available

Willy Adames is off to one of the best starts of his career in 2023. While his batting average is down to .236, he’s reaching base at a .333 clip, higher than his career .323 mark.

He’s also hit two homers in his last two games, reaching the 100-homer mark for his career on Sunday in San Francisco before widening Milwaukee’s lead against the Dodgers in a 9-3 win on Monday.

Now, thanks to our friends at Breaking T, you can grab a shirt to commemorate Willy “The Kid” Adames’ 100th home run.

Willy Adames is on a tear lately. The Kid has gotten hot in Milwaukee!

Officially licensed product of the MLB Players Association.

Yellow, blue, tan, and white print. Available in three styles.

Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather navy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL

Screened in the USA.

Follow the link below to get your Willy “The Kid” Adames shirt today!

And if you’re interested in checking out some of Breaking T’s other awesome Brewers merch, click here.