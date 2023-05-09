Game Thread #36: Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15)

Eric Lauer takes the mound vs Noah Syndergaard in game two against the Dodgers. A win tonight will give the Brewers their first series win since they swept the Mariners April 17th-19th.

The Brewers have found early success at American Family Field in 2023. Following the win last night, the Brewers are 10-6 at home, compared to 10-9 on the road. With six in a row following the tough road trip, the Brewers hope to gain some momentum going into a three game series in St. Louis.

Lineups