Game Thread #36: Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15)

Eric Lauer gets the ball as the Brewers try to make it three in a row

By Matt_Aho
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer takes the mound vs Noah Syndergaard in game two against the Dodgers. A win tonight will give the Brewers their first series win since they swept the Mariners April 17th-19th.

The Brewers have found early success at American Family Field in 2023. Following the win last night, the Brewers are 10-6 at home, compared to 10-9 on the road. With six in a row following the tough road trip, the Brewers hope to gain some momentum going into a three game series in St. Louis.

Lineups

