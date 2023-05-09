Brewers unable to get past the Dodgers bullpen, lose 6-2

If you would have pitched the idea to a Brewers fan before tonight’s contest that Noah Syndergaard would only last one inning, and they had to go up against the Dodgers bullpen the entire way. In addition to that, they would have Eric Lauer on the mound, who had an ERA of 2.37 to go along with a 7-1 record over the Dodgers. Would this fan take that deal? Most likely.

Well, that’s exactly what happened, and the Brewers couldn’t get the job done. Early struggles from Lauer didn’t mix well with a quiet night from the offense, resulting in a 6-2 loss to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers wasted no time getting on the board tonight. Leadoff man and multi-time 300 bowler Mookie Betts sent the second pitch he saw out to the left-center field, clearing the wall for a leadoff home run to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Freddy Freeman then found his way to third following a walk, stolen base, and poor pickoff attempt from Eric Lauer. Will Smith got him home with a sacrifice fly to center, extending the lead to 2-0 before the Brewers got to the plate.

The Brewers’ matchup with Noah Syndergaard would be short-lived. After a scoreless first inning, the right-hander was forced to exit the game with a blister on his index finger. The injury would open the door to the bullpen, with seven Dodgers exiting to cover the final eight innings.

With the bullpen getting stretched, the offense continued to click for the visitors. A double from James Outman set the table for another insurance run, as Miguel Rojas drove him in with a single. Up 3-0 going into the 3rd, Will Smith extended the lead with a home run to left. With the bullpen in full control, the Dodgers had a 4-0 lead.

Early on, the Brewers struggled to create chances. Tyrone Taylor made it to second in the 3rd on a stolen base but could come around to score.1-2-3 innings then followed the Brewers from the 4th through the 6th, while the Dodgers’ lead grew to 6-0 on a Miguel Vargas home run during that stretch.

The bottom of the 7th saw some action from the Brewers’ offense. Rowdy Tellez knocked his 10th home run of the year, a solo shot to center. A few batters later, Victor Caratini hit a solo home run of his own to make it 6-2. Beyond those bursts of power, they couldn’t muster much of a comeback. In the 8th they got two men on, but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity. In the 9th, they had men at the corners with Tyrone Taylor at the plate, but he grounded out weakly to end the game. In the end, the Dodgers’ bullpen went 8 innings, giving up four hits and two runs in the 6-2 win.

Wade Miley will get the ball in tomorrow’s rubber match against Clayton Kershaw, the first pith at 12:40 pm.