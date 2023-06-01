Game Thread #56: Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) @ Toronto Blue Jays (29-27)

The Brewers square off against the Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series this afternoon.

Freddy Peralta is on the mound looking for a bounce-back outing after getting roughed up by the Giants last week. Meanwhile, the Brewers’ lineup has its work cut out for it against Kevin Gausman, who is authoring a third consecutive strong season.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. CT.