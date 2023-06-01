Game Thread #56: Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) @ Toronto Blue Jays (29-27)

The Brewers square off against the Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series this afternoon.
Freddy Peralta is on the mound looking for a bounce-back outing after getting roughed up by the Giants last week. Meanwhile, the Brewers’ lineup has its work cut out for it against Kevin Gausman, who is authoring a third consecutive strong season.
First pitch is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. CT.
We've made it to June!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 1, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/ghPnb2O1wG
Going for the series win! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/8PqLedxqCB— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 1, 2023
Loading comments...