Offensive woes continue as Brewers lose rubber match to Blue Jays 3-1

Box Score

It was another slow day for the Brewers’ bats as the Crew dropped its series finale against the Blue Jays on Thursday by a score of 3-1.

The Blue Jays jumped on Freddy Peralta early, scoring three runs in the first inning on a pair of home runs. Bo Bichette opened the scoring with a solo shot to center, and Matt Chapman followed three batters later with a two-run blast.

Peralta settled in after the rocky start, blanking the Blue Jays over the next five innings and retiring 14 of the final 16 batters he faced. His final line was six innings pitched, three runs allowed on six hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Trevor Megill and Elvis Peguero followed Peralta with scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

While the pitching staff kept a potent Toronto lineup at bay, the Brewers’ offense could not deliver run support against Kevin Gausman and a pair of relievers.

Gausman scattered five hits in 6 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings, striking out 11 and walking two. He then gave way to Erik Swanson and closer Jordan Romano to finish things off.

The Brewers would score their lone run against Romano in the ninth.

Rowdy Tellez tripled and William Contreras walked to kick off the inning, bringing Brian Anderson to the plate as the tying run. Anderson bounced into a double play that plated Tellez but squashed the rally. Andruw Monasterio struck out to end the game.

After dropping the series, the Brewers have not won a road series since they swept the Seattle Mariners in April.

Brewers scuttle the shutout but nevertheless lose the game, 3-1, and the series, 2-1, to the Blue Jays.



Milwaukee has not won a road series since sweeping in Seattle from April 17-19.



Off to Cincinnati for four. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) June 1, 2023

Milwaukee begins a four-game series with the Reds on Friday at 4:10 p.m. CT. Corbin Burnes starts for the Brewers, and Brandon Williamson will be on the bump for the Reds. The game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.