Julio Teheran strong, but Brewers offense quiet in extra-inning loss to Athletics

Julio Teheran has provided much needed depth to a Brewers rotation that has been hit by injuries. Unfortunately, the Brewers offense hasn’t given him the run support he needs. It happened again today as the offense managed just one run in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

Teheran gave the Brewers one of their longer starts of the season, pitching seven innings and allowing just a single run. That run came in the fifth inning, when Jace Peterson and Aledmys Diaz singled and JJ Bleday grounded out to bring in Peterson from third. Other than that, he allowed a total of six hits and one walk, with six strikeouts.

On the other side, Paul Blackburn was just as strong. He didn’t allow a run in six innings pitched, allowing just four hits and a walk. The Athletics bullpen was just as good, scattering just two hits in four innings.

The Brewers lone run came in the eighth inning, with William Contreras coming in to pinch hit for Rowdy Tellez. He hit a solo home run to score the Brewers only run of the game.

Despite the struggles on offense, the Brewers managed to take the game into extra innings tied at 1-1. That tie didn’t last long in the 10th. The first batter of the inning, Aledmys Diaz, drove in Jonah Bride who started at second base. The Brewers got out of the inning with the score at 2-1, but needed a run in the bottom of the inning. Victor Caratini started the inning at second base, and moved to third on a groundout from Christian Yelich. However, the Brewers went 1-2-3 in the inning to end the game.

The Brewers will need to get a win tomorrow to avoid a sweep by the team with the worst record in baseball. Freddy Peralta will face JP Sears in the final game of the series. First Pitch is at 1:10 PM.