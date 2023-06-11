 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #66: Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-50)

The Brewers try to avoid the sweep behind Freddy Peralta.

By -JP-
Milwaukee Brewers v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

After a couple of rough games against the Athletics, the Brewers go into Sunday’s game looking to avoid the sweep. The lineup gets a shuffle as Owen Miller and Joey Wiemer are moved to the top of the lineup, with Yelich batting fifth. Here are the lineups for today, with first pitch at 1:10 PM.

