Game Thread #66: Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-50)

After a couple of rough games against the Athletics, the Brewers go into Sunday’s game looking to avoid the sweep. The lineup gets a shuffle as Owen Miller and Joey Wiemer are moved to the top of the lineup, with Yelich batting fifth. Here are the lineups for today, with first pitch at 1:10 PM.

Morning baseball from Milwaukee ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/FAfNgOsWsh — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 11, 2023