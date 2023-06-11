Game Thread #66: Milwaukee Brewers (34-31) vs. Oakland Athletics (16-50)

After a couple of rough games against the Athletics, the Brewers go into Sunday’s game looking to avoid the sweep. The lineup gets a shuffle as Owen Miller and Joey Wiemer are moved to the top of the lineup, with Yelich batting fifth. Here are the lineups for today, with first pitch at 1:10 PM.
Game 3️⃣— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 11, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/m7MNvBUsEN
Morning baseball from Milwaukee ⚾️— Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 11, 2023
