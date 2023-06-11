Brewers swept by Athletics with 8-6 loss on Sunday

Box Score

Coming in to this series, it looked like a good chance for the Brewers to build on a bit of success. They had won two straight series, going 5-2 in the last week. They were facing the team with the worst record in baseball, and a team that’s last in MLB in ERA and FIP. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. They left the weekend being swept, falling to the Athletics 8-6 today.

Freddy Peralta was roughed up again in his start this afternoon. All of the damage against him came in the fourth inning, where he allowed back-to-back home runs that gave the Athletics the lead with four runs. He only pitched five innings in the start, allowing those four runs with three hits and two walks, along with five strikeouts. In his last six starts, he’s allowed at least two runs in each start, with three starts allowing four runs or more.

The Brewers did give him some run support early in the game as well. Christian Yelich put the Brewers on the board in the second with a solo home run. Owen Miller then added to that with an RBI double in the third. The Brewers had a 2-0 lead before that four-run inning allowed by Peralta, which turned it into a 4-2 deficit. The Brewers got one back with a Blake Perkins RBI single in the sixth to close the gap to 4-3, but that was countered by a Kevin Smith solo home run in the seventh.

The frustrating part of the game was that the Brewers had plenty of chances to score. In fact, in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth inning, the Brewers leadoff hitter made it on base. Not only that, but in the second, seventh, and eighth innings, the Brewers had a runner on with one out. The Brewers also outhit the Athletics 10-6 and their offense had more walks as well at 6-5. If you add in Luis Urias getting hit by two pitches, the Brewers had 18 baserunners in the game. However, the offense went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base as a team.

While the Brewers bullpen kept the team in striking distance, it all fell apart in the ninth inning. Peter Strzelecki recorded two outs in the eighth and came back out for the ninth, where he fell apart. The first three batters Strzelecki faced were a walk, hit by pitch, and sacrifice bunt. Esteury Ruiz then extended the Athletics lead with an RBI double that scored two. Trevor Megill came in after that and promptly allowed another run with an RBI single from Ryan Noda. The Brewers were now down 8-3 going into the ninth, and those insurance runs from the Athletics would be massive.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Brewers recorded two quick outs before the offense started to rally. The Brewers loaded the bases on a William Contreras walk, Wily Adames single, and Christian Yelich walk. Victor Caratini pinch hit for Luis Urias and also drew a walk, closing the deficit to 8-4. Trevor May was replaced by Sam Long for the Athletics, and Abraham Toro hit a fly ball off of him for a single and closing the gap to 8-6. That would be it though, with Blake Perkins grounding out to end the game and give the Brewers their fourth straight loss.

The Brewers now get two days off in their next four, with a trip down I-94 to Minneapolis for a two-game series against the Twins sandwiched in-between. Corbin Burnes will face Pablo Lopez in Tuesday’s game. First pitch is at 6:40 PM.