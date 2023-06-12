Minor League Roundup Week #11

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 11 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds split six games with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (27-35) to remain at .500 with a 31-31 record, now five games behind St. Paul for the International League West lead and 12 games behind Norfolk for the overall top record.

Eddy Alvarez, Noah Campbell, Tyler Naquin, Michael Reed, and Jesse Winker each hit two homers this week, with Alvarez and Campbell also leading the team with six hits and six RBIs apiece. Payton Henry also homered and went 5-for-8 on the week. As a team, the Sounds slashed .246/.333/.503 with 12 homers and 34 runs scored on the week.

Caleb Boushley went five innings in his start, allowing two runs (one earned), six hits, and three walks while striking out seven. Robert Gasser pitched seven innings and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts en route to a victory. Eric Lauer struggled in two rehab appearances, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) across 4 ⅔ innings with 12 hits and four walks allowed compared to six strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 4.30 ERA with 49 strikeouts over 44 innings.

Nashville now takes on the Gwinnett Stripers (29-34) at home for the second time this season. Nashville split the six-game set with the Stripers back in May.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had another 3-3 week, splitting the six-game set with the Mississippi Braves (27-29) to move to 29-28 on the season, six games behind the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for first place in the Southern League South standings.

Wes Clarke and Tristen Lutz hit the only homers for the Shuckers this week, while Carlos D. Rodriguez, Tyler Black, and Freddy Zamora each had six hits, just behind Jackson Chourio, who led the way with seven hits, four RBIs and three steals. Black also racked up eight steals on the week, moving his season total to 33. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .234/.335/.341 with two homers and 28 runs scored.

Carlos F. Rodriguez and Justin Jarvis both had strong starts on the mound, with Rodriguez spanning five one-run innings and totaling nine strikeouts and Jarvis allowing two runs across six innings with seven strikeouts. Wade Miley had a strong rehab appearance on Sunday, going five scoreless innings and allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out five in the victory. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers had a 4.38 ERA with a league-high 72 strikeouts over 51 ⅓ innings.

Biloxi stays on the road to take on the Montgomery Biscuits (28-29) for six games. The two teams have split their 12 games so far this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers stayed hot, winning four of five against the West Michigan Whitecaps (29-27) to move to 22-33 before the series finale on Sunday was canceled due to rain.

No players homered for the Rattlers this week, but Terence Dotson had four hits and an RBI while Matthew Wood led the team with eight homers and three RBIs on the week. Je’Von Ward also slashed .333/.375/.467 with five hits and three runs scored. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .263/.326/.327 with no homers and 27 runs scored this week.

After being called up, Jacob Misiorowski excelled in his first start for the Timber Rattlers, going 5 ⅓ innings and allowing just one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out seven in a victory. Tyler Woessner also had a strong appearance, going 6 ⅓ innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. The 2022 sixth-round pick now has a sterling 2.38 ERA and 5-1 record across 11 starts for Wisconsin this season. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 3.07 ERA, striking out 41 batters over 44 innings.

Wisconsin remains in Michigan to take on the league-leading Great Lakes Loons (39-17) for six games beginning Tuesday.

A Carolina

The Mudcats dropped six straight to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (25-32) after winning the series opener, falling to 30-25 on the season and four games behind the Down East Wood Ducks (33-20) for first place.

Luke Adams, Kay-Lan Nicasia, and Hedbert Perez each hit a homer this week, with Perez having a solid week all-around, slashing .350/.458/.550 with seven hits. Jadher Areinamo led the team with 10 hits this week, slashing .385/.407/.462 while driving in four. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .201/.319/.285 with three homers and 22 runs scored.

Logan Henderson had the strongest start of the week, going 4 ⅔ innings and allowing just one run on four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Shane Smith earned the lone win, going four innings across two scoreless relief appearances and striking out five. As a team, the Mudcats struggled to a 5.64 ERA, striking out 57 batters across 59 innings.

Carolina now heads to Augusta to take on the GreenJackets (27-30) for the first and only time this season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .259/.286/.296 (27 at-bats), 0 HR, 4 RBI; .253/.306/.407 (221 at-bats), 8 HR, 36 RBI *(MLB No. 22) OF Sal Frelick (Rookie): .200/.429/.400 (5 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .230/.329/.328 (61 at-bats), 0 HR, 3 RBI (MLB No. 97) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .167/.318/.278 (18 at-bats), 0 HR, 1 RBI; .258/.314/.484 (155 at-bats), 9 HR, 25 RBI *RHP Jacob Misiorowski (High-A): 5 ⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 1 BB, 7 SO; 32 IP, 11 H, 9 ER (2.53 ERA), 13 BB, 53 SO OF/2B/3B Tyler Black (AA): .286/.423/.381 (21 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .242/.421/.429 (161 at-bats), 7 HR, 24 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): No appearances; .266/.367/.344 (154 at-bats), 2 HR, 10 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 7 IP, 6 H, 4 ER (5.14 ERA), 2 BB, 7 SO; 56 IP, 49 H, 29 ER (4.66 ERA), 28 BB, 67 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .399/.391/.350 (20 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .213/.303/.361 (202 at-bats), 4 HR, 24 RBI RHP Abner Uribe (AA): 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER (4.50 ERA), 0 BB, 4 SO; 15 IP, 7 H, 3 ER (1.80 ERA), 9 BB, 28 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER (1.80 ERA), 4 BB, 9 SO; 53 ⅓ IP, 39 H, 21 ER (3.54 ERA), 27 BB, 74 SO

*Frelick was sent to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League for a rehab assignment as he recovers from left thumb surgery; Misiorowski was promoted to High-A Wisconsin this week