Brewers Week in Review: Week 11

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Reds 2, Brewers 0

Tuesday: Brewers 4, Orioles 3

Wednesday: Brewers 10, Orioles 2

Thursday: Orioles 6, Brewers 3

Friday: Athletics 5, Brewers 2

Saturday: Athletics 2, Brewers 1

Sunday: Athletics 8, Brewers 6

Division Standings

Pirates: 34-30

Brewers: 34-32 (1 GB)

Reds: 31-35 (4 GB)

Cubs: 28-37 (6.5 GB)

Cardinals: 27-39 (8 GB)

Last Week

Pirates: 3-3

Brewers: 2-5

Reds: 5-2

Cubs: 2-5

Cardinals: 2-4

Top Pitching Performance

Corbin Burnes had his best start of the season against the Orioles on Wednesday night, going eight scoreless innings and allowing just two hits while striking out nine in the 10-2 victory.

Top Hitting Performance

Joey Wiemer had a strong start to the week, and given that Milwaukee struggled over the weekend against the A’s, that was enough to earn him BCB’s hitting honor. He slashed .308/.379/.654 with two homers, six RBIs, and eight hits, including a walk-off to win the series opener against the Orioles on Tuesday night.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Luis Urias & Willy Adames

Both Brewers infielders were activated this week after missing time with a hamstring injury and concussion, respectively. Their returns mark the beginning of a series of expected returns from injury in the coming weeks.

Brice Turang

The struggling Turang was optioned to the Sounds with Adames returning on Wednesday. Even with two hits in his final game with the Brewers on Tuesday, he was just 3-for-44 in his last 15 games for a slash line of .068/.128/.159.

Jake Cousins and Bennett Sousa

Both relievers were sent to the injured list on Friday, Cousins with right shoulder inflammation and Sousa with left shoulder nerve irritation. The timeline is TBD for both players as of Sunday.

Eric Lauer, Jesse Winker, J.B. Bukauskas, and Matt Bush

Lauer, Winker, Bukauskas, and Bush all began rehab assignments with the Nashville Sounds this week. Assuming all goes well, Lauer, Winker, and Bush are expected to rejoin the big league team at some point this month.

Wade Miley

Miley made a rehab appearance for the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday and he may return to the big league team for a regular spot in the rotation later this weekend against the Pirates.

Tyson Miller

Miller continues to bounce back and forth from Milwaukee to Nashville. With the injuries to Cousins and Sousa, he was once again added to the big league roster beginning on Friday. He pitched a scoreless inning in Friday night’s loss to the A’s.