Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Minnesota Twins

Fresh off becoming the first team to get swept by the Oakland Athletics in 2023, the Milwaukee Brewers head north for their annual two-game border battle with the Minnesota Twins. It’s a quick trip to Minnesota before they begin a six-game homestand

While the NL Central has been largely struggling, the AL Central has somehow been worse. The Twins find themselves atop the division despite their 33-33 record. They are led by their strong pitching staff. They have a team ERA of 3.52 to go along with 625 strikeouts, both of which are second in the Major Leagues. At the top of their rotation are Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan, who the Brewers will miss this series.

While their pitching is strong, they have struggled mightily at the plate. They are currently on pace to surpass 1,660 strikeouts, which would be a Major League record. Their two best hitters, Byron Buxton, and Joey Gallo, have each spent the last week on the injured list. Buxton, who is slashing .220/.325/.445 so far this season has missed time with a rib injury while Gallo, who has a team-best 11 home runs, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Both could make their returns to the lineup Tuesday.

Former Astros star Carlos Correa also highlights the Twins lineup, but he has not seen the same level of production as previously this season. He is slashing just .217/.304/.406 with eight home runs in 2023. His struggles have contributed to a team that ranks 24th in team batting average, and 17th in runs.

The hitting troubles faced by the Twins pale in comparison to that of the Brewers. Despite having a better record, the Brewers trail the Twins in every statistical batting category outside of strikeouts and stolen bases. The injuries have produced a lineup that looks closer to that of the Nashville Sounds, but that doesn’t excuse the lack of production from the lineup as a whole. With strong right-handed bats, they are abysmal vs left-handed pitching. Still, both teams find themselves in contention for their respective division crown.

Pitching Matchups

Game 1: Tuesday, June 13th @ 6:40 pm: Corbin Burnes (5-4) vs Pablo Lopez (3-3)

Corbin Burnes had his best start of the season last time out against the Orioles, going eight innings while striking out nine and allowing no runs. As the season has progressed, his starts seem to have gotten more important. When at his best, the Brewers’ offense only needs to get a handful of runs across to get the win.

Pablo Lopez was part of a major trade this offseason that saw Luis Arraez go to Miami in exchange for Lopez. Arraez is currently threatening a .400 season during his first season in Miami, while Lopez has a 4.25 ERA. He’s done a nice job of striking out batters, however, as he has 92 so far this season.

Game 2: Wednesday, June 14th @ 12:10 pm: Colin Rea (3-3) vs Bailey Ober (3-3)

Colin Rea has seen added time in the rotation as a result of the many injuries to the Brewer starting pitchers. He has been solid, although his ability to keep runs off the board has been a problem. Still, kept one of the best teams in baseball to no runs despite the loss on Thursday to the Orioles.

Bailey Ober has similarly seen time in the Twins’ starting rotation when Kenta Maeda went onto the IL with a triceps strain back in April. He has seen a bit more success than Rea, entering Wednesday with an ERA of 2.61 and a WHIP of 0.97.