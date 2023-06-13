Brewers sign Raimel Tapia, per report

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday afternoon that the Brewers signed outfielder Raimel Tapia to an MLB contract. Per Rosenthal, Tapia is with the team in Minnesota for the team’s two-game series against the Twins.

Tapia was released on Sunday by the Boston Red Sox, for whom he was playing on a one-year deal.

In 97 plate appearances with the Red Sox, the veteran slashed .264/.333/.368 for a 92 OPS+.

The 29-year-old played his first six seasons with the Colorado Rockies before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2022 campaign.

In eight big-league seasons, Tapia has authored a .276/.318/.391 line for an 81 wRC+.

While he has typically hit for a solid batting average, Tapia’s low walk rate and lack of power have limited his offensive value.

Still, Tapia represents an upgrade over the other depth options the Brewers have turned to with Garrett Mitchell and Tyrone Taylor on the injured list.

Joey Wiemer has slid over to center field, and Brian Anderson and Blake Perkins are currently splitting right field duties. Anderson has largely held his own with a 98 wRC+, but Perkins has recorded just six hits in 34 plate appearances while producing a 57 wRC+.

Most of Tapia’s experience in the field has come in left field, but he spent time in center and right with the Blue Jays last season. He has plus speed but grades out closer to an average defender.

The club has yet to announce the signing. Because its 40-man roster is full, it must clear a spot for Tapia by designating a player for assignment or transferring an injured player to the 60-day injured list.