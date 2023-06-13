Game Thread #67: Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) @ Minnesota Twins (33-33)

Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Brewers against Pablo Lopez to start a two-game series against the AL Central-leading Twins. The Brewers will try to bounce back after a three-game sweep to the Oakland A’s over the weekend.

Corbin Burnes has been one of the best in the league the past few years at getting strikeouts. That strength could be a major beneficiary for the visitors tonight as the Twins are on pace to set an MLB record in strikeouts. Burnes set a season-high in strikeouts last time out with nine.

The Twins will see the return of Joey Gallo to the lineup tonight. The team leader in home runs has missed the last nine games with a hamstring injury.

Lineups