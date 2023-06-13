Brewers lose 7-5 on Correa's walk-off home run

Coming off a series sweep to the historically bad Oakland Athletics, the Brewers would look to get back in the win column. The Brewers and Twins are in two very similar spots. Both are near the top of their division stands, despite the season not going as smoothly as some would like. Both are led by their pitching, and held back by their hitting. Tonight, the match-up between Corbin Burnes and Pablo Lopez would highlight some of the best of these two rotations.

Every game Burnes starts feels like a must-win, given his level of consistency and the lack of offense produced by the Brewers. Tonight, the offense put the Brewers in a prime spot to win, but a rare poor outing from Devin Williams squandered a very winnable game, as the Twins defeated the Brewers, 7-5.

While the focus was on the pitching matchup, it was the Brewers’ defense that kept the Twins off the scoreboard early on. After Burnes struck out three in the 1st, the strong arm of Brian Anderson kept the Twins out of scoring position in the 2nd. Royce Lewis knocked a base hit to right to lead off the inning but got thrown out trying to extend it to second by Anderson.

The Brewers were the first team to find some runs. In the 3rd, Victor Caratini continued his solid season at the plate with a single to right. Luis Urias was already on with a lead-off walk, so that set up two on for Christian Yelich, who drove in both with a double to right. Two batters later, Rowdy Tellez singled in Yelich, giving the Brewers a 3-0 lead.

In what would become a trend in this game, the Twins cut into the early lead in the bottom of the 3rd. Micheal A. Taylor, Edouard Julien, and Donovan Solano combined for three straight hits to start the inning. Solano’s single drove in Taylor to make it 3-1, and a fielders choice to Urias at third drove in Julien to make it a 3-2 game. Burnes was able to get out of the jam, however, striking out the next two he faced to end the inning.

Both pitchers calmed down and kept the two struggling lineups quiet. Neither team could get a runner into scoring position throughout the next three innings. Pablo Lopez would be done after six innings, allowing just those three runs.

In the 7th, Victor Caratini and Christian Yelich continued to aid the Brewers’ offense. Caratini got on with another single, this time to center. Christian Yelich then added to his RBI total by hitting a two-run home run to left center, extending the Brewer lead to 5-2. However, just like in the 3rd, the Twins would cut into the Brewer lead with a home run from Kyle Farmer. The home run would end Burnes’ night, exiting with the 5-3 lead.

For the bottom of the 8th, Craig Counsell went with Joel Payamps to hold onto the lead, in light of the recent struggles from Peter Strzelecki. It ended up being a bend-but-not-break type of inning for Payamps and the Brewers. Carlos Correa led off with a flyout, but Alex Kirilloff got on with a single. Max Kepler walked, and Trevor Larnach beat out the double play to put men on the corners with two outs.

To add to the threat, Kyle Farmer got hit by a pitch to load the bases. With nowhere to put him, Payamps was able to freeze Joey Gallo with a slider right down the middle, keeping the score 5-3 in favor of the Brewers.

Into the 9th inning, Devin Williams got the ball to finish off the Twins. Williams entered Tuesday a perfect 10 for 10 in save opportunities, but he was anything but perfect vs the Twins. Michael A. Taylor led off the inning with a solo home run to center, making it 5-4 Brewers. Edouard Julien then drew a walk, putting the tying run on first. Julien would then go first to home on a single from Donovan Solano, as a throw-off line from Joey Wiemer allowed for the tying run to score. One batter later, Carlos Correa ended it, knocking a walk-off home run off the video board in left, giving the Twins the 7-5 win.

This would be Williams’ first blown save of the year. In 14 pitches, just four were strikes, and two of them were foul balls. The loss extends the Brewers losing streak to five. They will try to bounce back from one of their worst losses of the season tomorrow afternoon. Colin Rea gets the start vs Bailey Ober.