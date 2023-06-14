Brewers officially add Raimel Tapia, demote Abraham Toro

The Brewers officially announced the addition of Raimel Tapia to the team’s roster on Wednesday morning.

OF Raimel Tapia officially signed to a 1-year contract. pic.twitter.com/YcrrZUEjMe — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 14, 2023

In corresponding moves, Abraham Toro was sent to AAA Nashville to make room on the 26-man roster and Cam Robinson was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster, per Todd Rosiak.

Brewers make official the signing of OF Raimel Tapia.



Abraham Toro optioned to Class AAA Nashville to clear room on the 26-man, Cam Robinson DFAd to make room on the 40-man. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) June 14, 2023

Tapia slashed .264/.333/.368 with a homer, 10 RBIs, and six stolen bases in 39 games with the Red Sox prior to being released on Sunday.

Toro appeared in just five games with the Crew, losing most of his playing time to Andruw Monasterio and Owen Miller in the infield. He slashed .500/.556/.875 in nine plate appearances, hitting one homer and driving in five.

Robinson, who had a stellar 2.49 ERA with 25 saves in 28 opportunities across three levels in the Brewers organization last season, has struggled to an 8.55 ERA with AAA Nashville and AA Biloxi this season, allowing more runs in 20 innings (19 earned) than he did in 65 innings last season (18 earned).