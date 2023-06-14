Game Thread #68: Milwaukee Brewers (34-33) @ Minnesota Twins (34-33)

The Brewers take on the Twins in the second of a two-game set in Minnesota this afternoon, as Milwaukee looks to avoid falling to .500 for the first time since sitting at 1-1 back in early April.
Colin Rea matches up with Bailey Ober for the Twins. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
Last day in Minnesota.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 14, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/6Vg9ItpGCd
Last night was fun. Let’s keep it going in this afternoon’s #BorderBattle.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/a0N4jKyw6c— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 14, 2023
Loading comments...