Brewers lose their sixth straight game, 4-2

Box Score

The Brewers have now lost six straight games and have been swept by the Twins in a quick two-game series. Colin Rea was on the mound for the Brewers taking on Bailey Ober for Minnesota. After losing their last six games, the Brewers have now dropped to a game and a half out of the top spot in the division, pending Pittsburgh’s game against the Cubs tonight.

Milwaukee took the lead early as the bats got going in the top of the second. Brian Anderson cranked a one-out solo home run to center and Luis Urias followed that up with a solo bomb of his own, giving the Crew an early 2-0 lead.

Despite the lead, Rea had a rough third inning, allowing four runs on four hits and giving the Twins the lead. Carlos Correa hit a triple, followed by a double and single from Larnach and Joey Gallo, all of which scored runners on base to put the Twins ahead 4-2.

As has been the case so often on this losing streak, the Brewers could not get anything else going offensively and capitalize on the bullpen, as neither team got another run across.

The Brewers next game will be a big one in a massive series for the Brewers to try and get back on track as they welcome the division-leading Pirates to American Family Field for a three-game Father’s Day weekend series. Milwaukee’s matchup with the Pirates is the first time the two teams will face each other this season.

Julio Teheran will take the mound against Johan Oviedo for Pittsburgh and the first pitch is on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on Apple TV+ and 620 WTMJ.

