Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Due to the new balanced scheduling implemented across Major League Baseball this year, the Brewers have yet to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023.

That changes on Friday. The two teams will go head-to-head for three games at American Family Field over the weekend, a series that could shift the standings atop the National League Central.

The Brewers and Pirates have traded places atop the division throughout the season, and Milwaukee’s current six-game skid has allowed Pittsburgh to reclaim the top spot. Pending the outcome of Thursday night’s game between the Pirates and Chicago Cubs, the Brewers will be either 0.5 or 1.5 games back at the start of the series.

Like the Brewers, the Pirates have overperformed a negative run differential and encountered a few ups and downs throughout the past few months. A hot start had them 12 games over .500 on April 29, but they fell to one game under by the end of May.

A few offensive breakouts have helped the Pirates at the plate. In addition to solid performances from veterans Bryan Reynolds and former Brewer Andrew McCutchen, Jack Suwinski has posted a gaudy .913 OPS as the primary center fielder. Rodolfo Castro and Connor Joe are also having productive campaigns.

Mitch Keller is authoring a career year atop Pittsburgh’s rotation, but their remaining starters have been more suspect. David Bednar, Dauri Moreta and Jose Hernandez have combined to form a formidable trio at the back end of the bullpen.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have struggled to get consistent production from most areas of the roster. They’ll look to turn things around and take advantage of an opportunity to reclaim first place.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, June 16 @ 7:10 p.m. CT: Julio Teheran vs. Rich Hill

It will be a matchup of savvy veterans in the series opener. Teheran has made a big-league comeback with the Brewers this season, providing stability in an injury-ravaged rotation. The 43-year-old Hill is in his eighth full season since a comeback of his own in late 2016 at age 36. He has bounced around on a series of short-term deals since 2020 and is pitching for Pittsburgh on a one-year pact.

Saturday, June 17 @ 3:10 p.m. CT: Wade Miley vs. Mitch Keller

Miley returns from a lat injury after a four-week absence, marking a quicker recovery than his original six-to-eight-week timeline. The cutter specialist was authoring a productive season at the time of his injury, authoring a 3.67 ERA in eight starts.

Keller’s breakout campaign has featured a 3.41 ERA and 3.26 in a league-leading 14 starts. In his last outing, he fired seven innings of one-run ball against the New York Mets and threw a complete-game shutout on May 8.

Sunday, June 18 @ 1:10 p.m. CT: Freddy Peralta vs. Luis Ortiz

Peralta and Ortiz bear similarities as hard-throwing right-handers who have struggled to find consistency.

Peralta has limped to a 4.73 ERA in 13 starts. After a strong outing against the Baltimore Orioles, he surrendered four runs in five innings on a pair of home runs against the Oakland Athletics in his last start. Peralta has allowed 13 home runs in 70 1⁄ 3 innings.