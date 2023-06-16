Game Thread #69: Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33)

The Brewers begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

Sitting half a game behind the Pirates for first place in the National League Central, the Brewers have an opportunity to retake the lead in the division standings by winning the series.

It will be a battle of veteran starting pitchers in the opener. Julio Teheran makes his fifth start for the Brewers, and Rich Hill toes the rubber for the Pirates.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT. The video broadcast of the game is available exclusively on Apple TV+ and requires a subscription to watch.

Lineups