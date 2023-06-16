 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #69: Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33)

Julio Teheran starts to kick off a three-game series with division rival

By Jack Stern
/ new
Oakland Athletics v. Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Aaron Gash/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Brewers begin a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

Sitting half a game behind the Pirates for first place in the National League Central, the Brewers have an opportunity to retake the lead in the division standings by winning the series.

It will be a battle of veteran starting pitchers in the opener. Julio Teheran makes his fifth start for the Brewers, and Rich Hill toes the rubber for the Pirates.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT. The video broadcast of the game is available exclusively on Apple TV+ and requires a subscription to watch.

Lineups

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...