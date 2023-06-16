Brewers hold on late, snap losing streak with 5-4 win over Pirates

Box Score

Julio Teheran delivered another strong performance, and the offense provided just enough run support as the Brewers took the opener of a three-game series against the Pirates on Friday by a 5-4 score.

The Brewers did not chase their struggles with hitting left-handed pitching, recording just three hits against Pirates starter Rich Hill. However, they made those hits count, taking advantage of the veteran’s suspect control.

Hill loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first on two walks and catcher’s interference. He then walked Brian Anderson to plate a run, and Blake Perkins followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0 Brewers.

The Pirates got one of those runs back in the top of the second on a solo home run by Carlos Santana. That proved to be the only hit allowed by Teheran over six innings of work.

The Brewers scored again in the fourth on a ground-rule double by William Contreras, scoring Perkins to make it a 4-1 game.

Teheran walked Ji Hwan Bae to lead off the sixth inning, and he came around to score after a stolen base, groundout and sacrifice fly.

The Brewers got that run back in the bottom half of the inning on a solo shot by Joey Wiemer that made it 5-2.

Teheran gave way to Elvis Peguero in the seventh inning, having allowed two runs on one hit and one walk in six innings. He struck out four.

The Pirates found more success against Peguero, who allowed the first three hitters to reach base.

After a ground ball produced a force out at the plate for the first out of the inning, a two-run single by Ke’Bryan Hayes off the glove of Andruw Monasterio made it 5-4. Perkins threw out Josh Palacios at third base on the play for the second out, and Peguero struck out Bae to end the threat.

Joel Payamps worked around a two-out walk in a scoreless eighth inning. Devin Williams loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth but punched out Jason Delay to record the save.

The win returns the Brewers to first place in the National League Central. They’ll go for the series win tomorrow as Wade Miley returns from the injured list to start. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.