Brewers reinstate Wade Miley and Jesse Winker, designate Jon Singleton for assignment

The Brewers reinstated Wade Miley from the injured list on Saturday morning. Miley is scheduled to start against the Pirates this afternoon.

The club also activated designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker, designated Jon Singleton for assignment and optioned Tyson Miller to Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Wade Miley reinstated from the 15-day injured list.



OF Jesse Winker reinstated from the 10-day injured list.



RHP Tyson Miller optioned to Triple-A Nashville.



1B Jon Singleton designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/h6h8eWDzNc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 17, 2023

Miley returns from a lat injury that was originally expected to sideline him for six-to-eight weeks. Instead, he is back on the mound after a four-week absence.

With Miley back in the fold, the Brewers have shifted Adrian Houser to the bullpen.

With Wade Miley back in the Brewers rotation, Adrian Houser is shifting to the bullpen for now. Adjust your scorecards. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 16, 2023

Winker has been out since May 28 with a cervical strain. He began a rehab assignment with the Nashville Sounds last Wednesday, hitting .350/.500/.800 with three home runs in seven games.

The Brewers will hope for a healthy Winker to improve upon his output prior to the injury. In 127 big-league plate appearances this season, he has slugged .231 with a 60 wRC+.

Winker is back in the lineup Saturday, hitting second as the designated hitter.

Injuries opened the door for Singleton to return to the big leagues for the first time since 2015.

The feel-good story did not make much of an impact in his brief time with the Brewers, recording three hits in 32 plate appearances.

Singleton will now pass through waivers. If he clears, he has the right to elect free agency or accept an outright assignment to the minor leagues.

Miller has bounced between Triple-A and the big leagues as a low-leverage arm. Since his last recall, he threw a pair of scoreless innings for the Brewers.